Guru Nanak Dev Chair established in LPU

Lovely Professional University (LPU) established a Chair in the name of Guru Nanak Dev at its campus on Friday, commemorating the 551st birthday celebrations of the Sikhism's founder

A varsity release issued Friday night said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated the Chair's establishment as the chief guest on the occasion through video link. The Chair established at LPU will be for studies in global peace and equality, it said

Addressing LPU staff members and students, the Union education minister said, "Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji through his teachings and ideas gave a message of unity to the whole world." He hoped that the Chair established at LPU will be useful in promoting peace and harmony in the world.