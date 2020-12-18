Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guru Nanak Dev Chair established in LPU

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:29 IST
Guru Nanak Dev Chair established in LPU
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lovely Professional University (LPU) established a Chair in the name of Guru Nanak Dev at its campus on Friday, commemorating the 551st birthday celebrations of the Sikhism's founder

A varsity release issued Friday night said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated the Chair's establishment as the chief guest on the occasion through video link. The Chair established at LPU will be for studies in global peace and equality, it said

Addressing LPU staff members and students, the Union education minister said, "Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji through his teachings and ideas gave a message of unity to the whole world." He hoped that the Chair established at LPU will be useful in promoting peace and harmony in the world. PTI Corr SUN AQSAQS

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Planned Harvard balloon test in Sweden stirs solar geoengineering unease

Removes typo in paragraph 11 By Alister DoyleOSLO, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Harvard University scientists plan to fly a test balloon above Sweden next year to help advance research into dimming sunlight to cool the Earth, alarmin...

Rajasthan: Govt school teacher booked for raping minor student

A 26-year-old primary school teacher at a government senior secondary school in a village in Rajasthans Bundi district was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl studying in the same school, police said. The accused, who teaches...

WhatsApp to bring voice and video calls to desktop next year

Facebook Incs WhatsApp will introduce voice and video calling feature to the messaging apps desktop version next year, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video...

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020