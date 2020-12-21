Left Menu
Sisodia distributes 230 smartphones among students with help of civil society

Sisodia said that for a lot of students, not having a smartphone made it difficult for them to access their online classes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday distributed 230 smartphones, collected with the help of civil society, among students of a government school in Rohini to help them attend online classes

The devices have been collected by the Government Sarvodaya co-ed Secondary Vidyalaya in Rohini with the help from civil society members to facilitate students in attending online classes during COVID-19 pandemic

''Through the efforts of the school's Principal Awadhesh Kumar Jha and Vice Principal Bharti Kalra, 230 smartphones were collected for the students in need, with the help of the civil society. The smartphones were distributed to the students from class nine to class 12,'' Sisodia said. ''The pandemic has had the worst impact on education. Schools had to be shut down, and classes were shifted online. Though nobody thought studies could be shifted online, our teachers stepped up despite not being trained for it,'' he added. Sisodia said that for a lot of students, not having a smartphone made it difficult for them to access their online classes. ''With different organisations, volunteers, and citizens having stepped forward to mobilise getting phones to help the students, such contributions reflect the goodness of people,'' he said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

