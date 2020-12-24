Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tagore's vision essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative: PM

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the university founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Modi said the literary legends vision was also the essence of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative launched by his government for the making of a self-reliant India.Visva-Bharati is a venerable source of constant energy to the country, he said.

PTI | Santinekatan | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:15 IST
Tagore's vision essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extolled the pivotal role played by Visva- Bharati in India's freedom movement and furthering the cause of universal brotherhood. Addressing the centenary celebrations of the university founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Modi said the literary legend's vision was also the essence of the ''Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative launched by his government for the making of a self-reliant India.

''Visva-Bharati is a venerable source of constant energy to the country,'' he said. He said Tagore and the institution he founded not only strengthened the spirit of nationalism but also promoted inclusiveness that strengthened ''vishva bandhutva'' (universital brotherhood).

Praising the institution for its remarkable achievements in varied fields like art and literature, and science and innovation, the prime minister urged its students to reach out to the artisans in the region to explore ways to find national and international markets for their produce. ''That will make them self-reliant. Atmanirbhar Bharat is the initiative for India's prosperity which will aid in global prosperity,'' he said.

Recalling India's freedom struggle, Modi said,'' Bhakti Movement united us, the Movement for Learning gave us intellectual strength and the Movement of Karma exemplified by the likes of Shivaji, Maharana Pratap and Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi gave us the courage to fight for our rights.'' Visva-Bharati, he said, is the embodiment of the philosophy, vision, and hard work of Guru Rabindranath Tagore.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Months after Beirut blast, victims await answers

Tracy and Paul Najjar believe their daughter Alexandra could have survived the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port if the authorities had raised the alarm on that fateful day. As they mourn the loss of their three-year-old, one question continu...

China stocks dip as anti-trust probe into Alibaba hits tech shares

China stocks inched lower on Thursday, dragged by tech shares after Beijing launched an anti-trust probe into Jack Mas Alibaba Group. Chinas blue-chip index CSI300 fell 0.1 to 5,000.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 to 3,363....

UK returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

A 34-year-old returnee from the UK has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Thursday. As per the BMC The man reached Bhubaneswar from the UK on 18...

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says incompetent man running system

Mounting attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that an incompetent man is running the system on behalf of three or four other people without any understanding of anything. You have an incompetent man who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020