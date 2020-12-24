Opposition to EWS Maratha quota driven by politics: Chavan

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavanon Thursday said opposition to the state government allowing Maratha candidates to avail benefits of the EWS quota was mere politics. The state cabinet, in a decision taken on Wednesday, allowed Marathas to apply for educational admissions and government jobs under the quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The 10 per cent EWS quota is earmarked for those who are not covered under any social reservations.

''There is opposition to any decision being taken in this regard (reservation). This is mere politics just for the sake of opposing,'' he said. Talking to reporters here, Chavan,who heads a cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, said the government had earlier planned to provide EWS quota to Marathaswho have been brought under the category of socially and educationally backward class (SEBC).

''But (Maratha) community leaders like VinayakMete and Sambhaji Chhatrapti (also a BJP MP) opposed the move (on EWS quota for Marathas). ''But some groups approached the Bombay High Court for EWS quota for the SEBC and the court also ruled that the government ought to have taken such a decision,'' he said.

The state government has to file an affidavit in the high court on the matter on January 8, the Congress minister said. He said the cabinet decision taken on Wednesday was as per the HC directives.

''It (seeking EWS benefits) is not compulsory. Those who wish to avail can do it, but they will not be eligible for the SEBC quota,'' Chavan said. Under a 2018 state law, Marathas have been provided reservation in jobs and education under the SEBC category.

However, the Supreme Court earlier this year stayed the implementation of quota for the Maratha community under the SEBC category, a ruling which has been challenged by the Maharashtra government. The next hearing of the case before a constitutional bench of the apex court is scheduled on January 25.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Chhatrapti said the state government does not seem to be confident of winning the legal battle over the issue of Maratha quota under the SEBC category. ''The state seems to have no confidence of winning the legal battle for SEBC reservation quota in the Supreme Court.

If the court strikes down the state's SEBC quota law, the state government will be responsible for it,'' he said. The Rajya Sabha member said, ''The EWS quota is for everyone from open/general category, who is economically weaker. This quota is not solely for the Maratha community, but the SEBC reservation is meant for the Maratha community.''