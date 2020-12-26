Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retired Odisha banker cracks NEET, now a first-year MBBS student

Pradhan, whose ageless exploit is being described as a rare event in Indias medical education history, says he wants to serve people as long as he is alive.A former official of SBI, he took admission at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in the disability reservation category on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 13:29 IST
Retired Odisha banker cracks NEET, now a first-year MBBS student
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Odisha's Jay Kishore Pradhan cracked the NEET earlier this year and enrolled as a first- year MBBS student like thousands of other aspirants from the state - just that he is all of 64 and a retired banker. Pradhan, whose ageless exploit is being described as a rare event in India's medical education history, says he wants to serve people as long as he is alive.

A former official of SBI, he took admission at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in the disability reservation category on Wednesday. ''It is one of the rare events in the history of medical education in the country. Pradhan has set an example by getting admission as a medical student at such an age,'' VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said.

Pradhan appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which does not have an upper age limit, in September, secured a good rank and qualified for VIMSAR. The recent death of one his twin daughters motivated him to sit for NEET and enrol for the MBBS course to become a doctor, the Bargarh resident said.

Pradhan, who is likely to be 70 by the time his MBBS course is complete, said that age, too, is just a number for him. ''I have no commercial intentions going ahead. I want to serve the people till I am alive.'' .

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 145 pm NATION DEL12 PM-AYUSHMAN BHARAT-JK PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayus...

3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 polls: J-K LG

With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...

AMC starts online facility for COVID-19 vaccine registration

The civic body in Gujarats Ahmedabad city has launched an online facility for people from priority groups to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Saturday. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, citizens from pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020