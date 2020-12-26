Class 10 West Bengal board exams for 2021 to start from June 1

Left Menu
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier ruled out conducting board examinations for class 10 and 12 till February next year in view of the COVID- 19 situation.The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has already announced the dates for the class 12 exams for 2021, but the authorities have been asked not to hold any test on June 30 on the occasion of Hul Diwas, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:14 IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had earlier ruled out conducting board examinations for class 10 and 12 till February next year in view of the COVID- 19 situations.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Saturday announced that the class 10 exams for 2021 will start from June 1, with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. The secondary exams will continue till June 10, an official of the board said.

''We have uploaded the details of the schedule for the 2021 Madhyamik (secondary) exams on our website. The examinations will be held with strict adherence to COVID protocols,'' he said. The exams for class 10 and 12 are usually held between February and March every year, but the 2021 tests have been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government had on Wednesday announced that the secondary and higher secondary (class 12) exams would be held one after another in June next year. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had earlier ruled out conducting board examinations for class 10 and 12 till February next year in view of the COVID- 19 situations.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has already announced the dates for the class 12 exams for 2021, but the authorities have been asked not to hold any test on June 30 on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Saturday. Hul Diwas is observed annually on June 30 in memory of tribals - Sidho and Kanhu Murmu -who led the Santhal hul (rebellion) on June 30, 1855.

Class 12 board exams for 2021 will start from June 15. Asked about the possibility of reopening of educational institutes, the minister said, ''The COVID-19 situation in the state is under control now. We will take an appropriate decision at right time.'' The educational institutes in the state have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the authorities of schools, colleges and universities have made arrangements for online classes.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

