Lok Sabha Speaker’s daughter selected for civil services

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas daughter Anjali has been selected for civil services by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC which has released a list of 89 candidates on its reserve list. The commission had on Monday recommended 89 candidates, includng Anjali, for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali has been selected for civil services by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which has released a list of 89 candidates on its reserve list. Anjali, who studied political science (honours) from Ramjas College here, qualified the civil services examination 2019 in her first attempt.

''I am very happy to get selected in this exam. I wanted to join the civil services to do something for the society as I always saw my father's commitment towards the people of the country,'' she told PTI on Tuesday. Anjali said her elder sister Akansha, a chartered accountant, helped her in clearing the examination.

''The credit for my success especially goes to my elder sister. She helped me a lot in preparing for the main examination,'' she said. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The result of the 2019 civil services examination was declared on August 4, 2020, recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and other Group 'A' and Group 'B' central services against 927 vacancies. The commission had on Monday recommended 89 candidates, includng Anjali, for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination.

