Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 arrested for trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from Delhi bizman

Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:15 IST
2 arrested for trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from Delhi bizman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday. Balram and Prem Narayan were arrested from their native village in the district, police said.

The businessman had reported the extortion bid at the Model Town police station in northwest Delhi on December 31, police said. In his complaint, the businessman said he had received threat messages from an unknown mobile-phone number and that the callers had demanded Rs 30 lakh from him and threatened him of dire consequences, they said.

Based on information and technical surveillance, the location of the mobile-phone number was traced to Tikamgarh, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya. Call detail records were analysed and the identity of the perpetrators was established. Subsequently, a team was sent to Tikamgarh and the duo was arrested, she said.

''During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the offence and disclosed that earlier, they were engaged as labourers for a construction work at the complainant's factory. They went to their village recently and arranged a SIM card for sending the threat messages and extorting the amount.'' Arya added. Balram was the one who sent the messages and made the calls while his associate, Narayan, provided the SIM card, the DCP said.

The mobile-phone and SIM card used in the crime have been seized, police said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through panchgavya and ayurveda treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing t...

Mumbai: Dharavi records four new cases of COVID-19

With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Mumbais Dharavi area reached 3,830 on Tuesday, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The slum-dominated area had reported five new COV...

PM-CARES Fund allocates over Rs 201 cr to boost medical oxygen availability across country

A sum of Rs 201.58 crore from the PM-CARES Fund is being allocated for installing 162 dedicated PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country, the PMO said on Tuesday. It stressed that adequate and unin...

Sebi revokes mkt ban on 7 entities in front running case 

Market regulator Sebi has lifted the market ban imposed on seven entities, which came under the scanner in a front-running case, involving some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities. It was alleged that the entities vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021