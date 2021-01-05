Left Menu
Toycathon being organized to develop India as global Toy manufacturing hub

Addressing a press conference Smt. Smriti Z Irani stated that India imports 80 per cent of toys and the government is working towards promoting the indigenous toy industry for making the country self-reliant in this sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:18 IST
The Union Ministers also jointly launched the Toycathon Portal on the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Union Minister WCD and Textiles Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani jointly launched Toycathon-2021 today. Shri Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE and Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, MoEwere present on the launch event of Toycathon-2021. The Union Ministers also jointly launched the Toycathon Portal on the occasion. This Toycathon is aimed to conceptualize innovative toys based on the Indian value system which will inculcate the positive behaviour and good value among the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pokhriyal said that Toycathon is being organized to develop India as the global Toy manufacturing hub. He said the size of the toy market in India is about one billion USD but unfortunately 80% of the toys are imported. The launch of Toycathon today is an endeavour by the government to create an ecosystem for the domestic Toy industry and the local manufacturers, tapping the untapped resources and utilizing their potential. Recalling the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of 5 trillion-dollar economy and considering the huge potential of our toy market, he exhorted all to make India 'Atmanirbhar' in the Toy industry. He further stated that National Education Policy-2020also lays emphasis on innovation and research in learning, starting from primary education. Aligned with the goals of National Education Policy, the Toycathonaims to capture innovative prowess of 33 crores students across the country, he added.

Addressing a press conference Smt. Smriti Z Irani stated that India imports 80 per cent of toys and the government is working towards promoting the indigenous toy industry for making the country self-reliant in this sector. She said that the collaboration with Ministry of Education paves the way for the students, faculties from all schools, colleges and universities of the country to answer to the clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat though this Toycathon. Appreciating the initiative, the Minister said, "This is the first time when school children will innovate, design and conceptualize toys also for specially-abled 'divyang children'. The Minister informed that students and faculty members participating in Toycathon can get prizes upto 50 lakhs.

Commerce Ministry and MSME Ministry have taken various steps to protect the toy manufacturing industry and to make it competitive and to create awareness about safe toys which are not harmful chemically, Ministry of Education and Ministry of WCD will adopt special measures, she said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

