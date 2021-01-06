Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delay in declaration of results: DU graduates move HC for direction to JNU to grant admission

The students claimed that despite achieving a higher score in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU entrance examination, the varsity was not granting them admission due to delay in publication of their graduation results by the DU.Responding to the submissions of the students, the JNUs counsel said that admissions are still going on for several courses and if the seats are available in the relevant courses for which the petitioners have applied in their respective categories, and if they qualify on merit for admission in those courses, their cases will also be considered sympathetically by the university.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:46 IST
Delay in declaration of results: DU graduates move HC for direction to JNU to grant admission
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Three students, whose graduation results were declared by Delhi University (DU) with a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, have urged the Delhi High Court to direct JNU to give them admission in post-graduate courses. The students claimed that despite achieving a higher score in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance examination, the varsity was not granting them admission due to delay in publication of their graduation results by the DU.

Responding to the submissions of the students, the JNU's counsel said that admissions are still going on for several courses and if the seats are available in the relevant courses for which the petitioners have applied in their respective categories, and if they qualify on merit for admission in those courses, their cases will also be considered sympathetically by the university. In the hearing held on Tuesday, Justice Prateek Jalan accepted the statement made by JNU counsel Monika Arora and said it is made clear that as the students' results have been declared, the clause stipulating that preference shall be given to those whose results have been declared will not stand in the way of their admissions, if seats are available in the relevant courses and they are otherwise qualified on merit.

The three students have completed their undergraduate degrees from DU in English (Hons.) and Political Science (Hons.) respectively and they are seeking admission to the M.A. courses in their respective subjects in the JNU. The petitioners, represented through advocates Kawalpreet Kaur and Haider Ali, said they took the JNU entrance examination and have achieved a result higher than that required for admission in the first list published by the varsity.

JNU had published an e-prospectus for the academic session 2020-21 on March 3, 2020, laying down the selection procedure for admission in detail. The students' grievance was related to a clause that preference would be given to candidates whose results in their qualifying examination have been declared.

Their counsel submitted that in the present pandemic situation, the results of the last semester of the B.A.(Hons.) courses taken by them were declared by DU only on November 20 and 21, 2020 and JNU, however, had required the results of the previous year to be uploaded by November 8,2020. The petitioners claimed that in these circumstances, although they qualified on merit for admission in JNU, they were not considered for admission.

The counsel contended that the preference being given to candidates whose results have been declared is discriminatory and would result the petitioners being rendered ineligible for no fault of theirs. The counsel submitted that admission in the relevant courses in JNU are still in progress and they would be satisfied if the university were to consider their cases on merits at this stage, in the event vacant seats are still available in the courses for which they have applied.

The high court disposed of the petition noting the statement made by the JNU counsel and that the students' counsel said she does not wish to press for further orders..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's proposed changes to anti-smoking law face objections from tobacco industry

Indias tobacco industry will object to a proposal to ban smoking zones in hotels and prohibit advertising at cigarette kiosks as the government steps up anti-smoking efforts, two executives said on Wednesday.India has over the years introdu...

India stands ready to enhance Sri Lanka's capabilities to meet maritime, security challenges: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that COVID-19 has not dented the bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka and given an opportunity to work even more closely together. Addressing a joint press conference wi...

Moderna vaccine expected to work against British variant -Dutch drugs authority

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna is expected to also be effective against the new variant of coronavirus detected in Britain, the Dutch national drugs authority CBG said on Wednesday.The CBG said the European Commission was expecte...

No signs of bird flu in Telangana, all precautions taken, says State Animal Husbandry Minister

Amid the spread of bird flu in several parts of the country, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss precautionary steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021