Wipro signs MoU with Tel Aviv University for research in quantum computing

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:20 IST
Wipro Limited Image Credit: ANI

Strengthening the India-Israel scientific collaboration, Indian multinational corporation Wipro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel's Tel Aviv University for research and analysis in quantum science and technology. According to the MoU, Tel Aviv University's Center for Quantum Science & Technology (QuanTAU) faculty members will work with Wipro and its customers to analyse use cases and potential applications of quantum computing for the Indian IT major's large organisational clients.

Tel Aviv University researchers and Wipro scientists will develop and study various approaches, define potential research solutions and implement these solutions, a press release stated. The MoU is being seen as a direct continuation of Tel Aviv University's collaboration with Wipro on machine learning through support of funded research.

''TAU sees great importance in strengthening its international collaborations, and the connection with Wipro, a great technological power from India, is certainly an important achievement for research in Israel,'' Professor Yaron Oz, Head of QuanTAU, said. ''Wipro makes our science more relevant, offering our researchers real-world challenges and applications, which we can solve by using quantum algorithms,'' Oz added.

In the statement, Wipro said: ''TAU excels in multifaceted research of quantum science and technology, and we feel certain that it can help us a great deal in advancing the company's projects and goals''. The variety of research areas include foundations of quantum theory, quantum information, computational methods, nano-quantum systems, quantum optics, physical quantum devices and superconductors, the Bengaluru-based company said.

''Quantum mechanics, or quantum theory, was developed at the beginning of the 20th century, revolutionising the understanding of physical systems, and today we are in the midst of the so-called 'second quantum revolution', in which basic quantum concepts are applied to computers, simulation, sensors, communication and material science'', Wipro said in a message to Tel Aviv University. Great efforts are being made around the world to develop new applications as part of the ''second quantum revolution''. These efforts include the establishment of large new foundations to support Quantum Space Theory (QST) activities.

In view of the potential, Tel Aviv University established QuanTAU and recruited over 20 researchers who study various aspects of quantum information science to help build these capabilities. The department's goal is to support innovative research in quantum mechanics, establish international collaborations, train students at all levels, open new research directions by recruiting new faculty members, and help them establish their laboratories.

The Center also intends to develop collaborations with industrial partners for potential QST applications, and establish an active, vibrant community at TAU. The Center sponsors startup foundations and conducts joint seminars to generate international exposure for its activities.

