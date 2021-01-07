Left Menu
Need to empower women for progress of society: NCW Member

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-01-2021
Need to empower women for progress of society: NCW Member
National Commission for Women (NCW) member Shyamala S Kunder has stressed on the need for empowering and giving more respect to women for progress and prosperity of the society. Participating in an interaction and awareness training programme at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Wednesday, Kunder said that when power is given to women, they could be able to change the society in a harmonious manner with unity and integrity.

She said that every woman has to struggle to come up with flying colours for reaching their goals and dreams and stand on their own feet economically and politically. She appreciated the functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of RGU.

Kunder also suggested that the ICC composition, contact details and complaint mechanism should be displayed on the university or respective higher educational institutions website. She also suggested for an enabling environment as well as a conducive ecosystem for the present generation of youth and children alike.

The NCW member also called on Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday and discussed measures for reinforcing the security and wellbeing of the womenfolk in the state. Mishra suggested to the NCW member for attaching livelihood components for rescued women by providing a source of livelihood so that the Commission could guarantee a better life for the helpless women.

The governor while commending the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), the Department of Women and Child Development and Oju Welfare Association (OJA) for their praiseworthy contributions towards women welfare, called for more shelters for rescued women and children. ''The rescued persons must be provided skilled training for self reliance through tailoring, weaving and handicraft work, service sector work, preferably the skill craft the rescued person is comfortable with,'' Mishra added.

The NCW member appreciated the suggestions and assured to take it up at the national level for its appropriate implementation. Chairperson of APSCW Radhilu Chai Techi and Women and Child Development secretary Niharika Rai were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting with Khandu, the NCW member discussed issues related to women's rights and substance abuse among women. The chief minister said women in Arunachal are better off yet miles to go. He said polygamy is an issue that still plagues the tribal society in the state.

