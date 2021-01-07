Left Menu
JEE-Advanced test for IITs on July 3; eligibility criteria of 75 pc marks in class 12 to remain relaxed

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology IITs will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday.For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination JEE-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' announced on Thursday.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced. ''JEE-Advanced will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on July 3. The relaxation in admission requirement of 75 per cent marks in class 12 which was announced last year in view of COVID-19 pandemic will be offered this year as well,'' Nishank said.

The Ministry of Education had last month announced that JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 exams which are usually conducted in February-March have also been postponed to May.

