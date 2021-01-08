K'taka to receive 13.90 lakh vaccine vials in a couple of

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the state is expected to receive13,90,000 vials of vaccine against COVID-19 in a day or two, and it is likely to be administered starting from January 11.

''The big good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the Union Health Ministry that tomorrow or the day after probably we will be receiving13,90,000 vials of vaccine for the state. It's big happy news for all of us,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a private hospital here, where vaccination dry run is being conducted, Sudhakar said, the vaccination will be first administered to healthcare workers.

''We have registered 6.30 lakh healthcare professionals in Karnataka till date. Those who are left out, may be in some medical or dental colleges, we have requested them to register,'' he said adding that health workers will be followed by those with comorbidities, those above 60 years and those in other departments like Police and Revenue working against the pandemic.

Later speaking in Chikkaballapura, Sudhakar said, the vaccine vials that will come will be distributed to all the districts and probably it will be administered from Monday itself.

COVID-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.

It is being held in 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87primary health centres, 30 urban primary health centres and 28private facilities in the state.

The Minister who visited some facilities, where the dry run is going on said, arrangements and preparedness were quite good, and the process is being followed as per the guidelines issued.

The first round of the dry run, an exercise for end-to-end testing of COVID-19 vaccination process was held in infive districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysore and Shivamogga- on December 2 as per the government of India guidelines.

