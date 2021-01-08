Maha Guv presents Keshav Srushti awards to COVID-19 warriors

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari presented the 11th Keshav Srushti awards to 13COVID-19 warriors at a felicitation function held at RajBhavan here on Friday.

Twenty-one other COVID-19 warriors working under theaegis of Keshav Srushti were also felicitated on the occasion,a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The awards instituted by Keshav Srushti, anorganisation dedicated to education, rural development, watermanagement and energy conservation, were presented to doctors,health care personnel, sanitation workers, police and NGOs, itsaid.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor complimentedthe organisation for its work in diverse areas of development,the statement said.

Keshav Srushti chairperson Surendra Gupta was presenton the occasion.

