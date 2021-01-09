Twitter permanently suspends Trump

Twitter has announced that it had permanently suspended the account of outgoing US President Donald Trump due to ''risk of further incitement of violence''.

The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol, bringing disgrace to the country and its democratic institutions. Five people, including a woman and a police officer, have died.

''After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,'' Twitter said in a statement on Friday. PTI LKJHMB

