Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia launches skill-enhancing programme for English teachers of Delhi govt schools

Our teachers know how to teach English to their students. It is important for the teachers to teach it to the students in a creative manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:55 IST
Sisodia launches skill-enhancing programme for English teachers of Delhi govt schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched the TESOL Core Certificate Program for the English teachers of Delhi government schools, which will be conducted by the Regional English Language Office of the US embassy.

The programme is aimed at enhancing the English language-teaching competency of the participant teachers, which will improve English teaching in government schools. The current batch is of 50 teachers.

''It is important for the teachers to keep enhancing their skills. We want our teachers to do the things they already know differently. This course will bring more creativity in classrooms.

''English has become an essential language these days. Our teachers know how to teach English to their students. It is important for the teachers to teach it to the students in a creative manner. We will provide all kinds of support to the teachers for learning new ways of teaching,'' Sisodia said.

The Regional English Language Office of the US embassy has trained around 800 teachers of Delhi government schools since 2017.

''We have trained around 800 teachers in the past and will continue to support more in the future,'' Regional English Language Officer of the embassy Ruth Goode said. TESOL stands for Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. It includes teaching English as a foreign language as well as a second language in a country where the primary language is English.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, samples sent to Delhi

Two people who recently returned to Kashmir from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, officials said here ...

Suriname prez, Curacao PM, NZ minister among 30 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Curacao Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath and New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan were among 30 NRIs, and Indian-origin people and organisations who were conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya S...

Adrosonic, Instanda join hands to rev up insurance sector's digital transformation

Digital consulting firm Adrosonic has entered into a partnership with UK-based SaaS insurance software platform Instanda to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation in the insurance industry.Adrosonics insurance domain expertise and In...

French warplanes fly over Central African Republic as vote tensions grow

French warplanes flew over the Central African Republic on Saturday for the first time since a disputed election last month, President Emmanuel Macrons office said.Macrons office said the flight took place at the request of President Fausti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021