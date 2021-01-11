Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students in Rome stage sit-in to demand schools be re-opened

Dozens of students staged a sit-in protest outside their school in central Rome on Monday, urging the government to re-open the education sector across the country after most of its 20 regions extended closures to contain rising COVID-19 infections.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:49 IST
Students in Rome stage sit-in to demand schools be re-opened

Dozens of students staged a sit-in protest outside their school in central Rome on Monday, urging the government to re-open the education sector across the country after most of its 20 regions extended closures to contain rising COVID-19 infections. Italian schools reopened in mid-September after a six-month stop - the longest in Europe - but face-to-face lessons in high schools across the country were gradually suspended again a month later due to a new surge in cases.

"School is crucial. We are asking for a safe return to face-to-face activities," student Emanuele Santori said during a demonstration in Rome outside his Cavour school under the shadow of the Colosseum. Fellow pupil Ilaria Rinattieri added: "It is true we are young, but it is also true we will be the next electoral voters, workers and the citizens of tomorrow."

Last week the government said high schools could restart at 50% capacity as of Jan. 11 but only 4 regions have re-opened. Most regional heads said it was too early and ordered that the return to classes be postponed by several weeks. Italy's powerful regional heads can overturn the central government's orders on certain issues, including education.

"I have done everything I could do, the schools are ready to start but the regions have the ability to reopen them or not," Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told state broadcaster RAI. "Distance learning is not working any more." Italy, the first Western country to be hit by COVID-19, has reported over 78,700 coronavirus-related fatalities since discovering the pandemic in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

After the Christmas holidays, Italy returned to a three-tier system which allows for different measures to be applied to different regions according to infection levels. "Linking schools reopening to the zones system or to the whim of regional governors makes every decision unstable," parents committee 'A Scuola!' (To School!) wrote in a letter to newspaper Corriere della Sera. "As parents, teachers and citizens, we are tired."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Celtic without 14 players after coronavirus case, Dubai trip

Celtic will be without 14 players for its Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian on Monday after defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for the coronavirus upon the squads return from a training camp in Dubai.Thirteen of Jullien...

Malta flight to Catania turns back after passenger refuses to wear mask

A flight from Malta to Catania, Sicily was forced to turn back shortly after take-off on Monday morning because a passenger refused to wear an anti-COVID-19 mask. A court was told that a 24-year-old Italian woman resident in Bulgaria got in...

After delay, Netanyahu''s trial set to resume next month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli court said Monday.The Jerusalem District Court decided the trial will resume F...

429 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.The number of act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021