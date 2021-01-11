Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for harassing women by sending abusive messages on Instagram

Angad Singh has been arrested, said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police West.The accused was however released on bail as the offence is bailable, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:33 IST
Man held for harassing women by sending abusive messages on Instagram

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly harassing women by sending them abusive messages on Instagram, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Angad Singh, is a resident of Ramesh Nagar in west Delhi, they said.

Police said the accused randomly visited Instagram profiles of Sikh girls and harassed women who married outside the religion. The matter came to light after complaints were received from several women who alleged that they were receiving abusive messages from various Instagram profiles, police said.

One of the complainant alleged that she received abusive messages from an Instagram profile named 'easyyketo', while another complainant alleged that she is receiving similar abusive messages from another profile named ''Awakening your mind'' and ''Only for strong women'' according to the police.

During enquiry, notice was dispatched to Instagram and relevant IPs were collected. Angad Singh has been arrested, said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The accused was however released on bail as the offence is bailable, he said. ''During interrogation, the accused told police that he randomly visits Instagram profiles of Sikh girls and harasses women who marries outside Sikh religion,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...

Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar2021. Fixed elect...

Arjun Kapoor channels Monday mood with latest pictures

Channelling his Monday Mood, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to his stunning pictures in a blue ensemble. The Ishaqzaadeactor posted a series of pictures on Instagram that featured him describing his Monday Blues.In the pictures, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021