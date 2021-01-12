UP teacher forges documents to secure job, suspended
An assistant teacher has been suspended here for allegedly furnishing a fake freedom fighter dependent certificate to secure the job, officials said on Tuesday. Pal, who was transferred here in 2016 as an assistant teacher, was served notice a number of times over furnishing of fake documents, but he did not reply.PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:42 IST
An assistant teacher has been suspended here for allegedly furnishing a fake freedom fighter dependent certificate to secure the job, officials said on Tuesday. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Basic Education Officer) Shravan Gupta on Tuesday said that Munna Kumar Pal got recruited in Ballia in 2010. Pal, who was transferred here in 2016 as an assistant teacher, was served notice a number of times over furnishing of fake documents, but he did not reply. ''The teacher was suspended on Monday. The salary paid to him will be recovered,'' Gupta said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gupta
- Munna Kumar Pal
- Shravan Gupta
- Shiksha Adhikari
- Ballia
ALSO READ
TRP scam: Ex-BARC CEO Dasgupta's police custody extended
Delhi govt supplying water with high ammonia concentration in several areas: BJP's Adesh Gupta
TRP scam case: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta's bail plea rejected
Biden appoints Indian American Vanita Gupta as Associate Attorney General
Joe Biden praises Vanita Gupta, says she is ‘proud daughter’ of immigrants from India