Ramesh Pokhriyal reviews implementation of New Education Policy- 2020

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' reviewed implementation of New Education Policy- 2020 with the senior officials of the ministry.

During the meeting, the Minister has recommended the constitution of a Task Force for coordinating of NEP implementation between higher education and school education departments of the Ministry of Education to facilitate the smooth transition of students from school education to higher education. The Minister suggested that a Review Committee and an Implementation Committee headed by Secretary, Higher Education be formed to ensure speedy implementation of NEP.

Shri Pokhriyal emphasised the need for shifting the focus from package culture to patent culture. The National Education Technology Forum (NETF) and National Research Foundation (NRF) are critical for the success of policy so they should be established in the year 2021-2022. He called upon the stakeholders to ensure synergy between the implementation of NEP and existing policies of the government. He also stressed on enabling linkages between the industry and academia for better results.

A total of 181 tasks have been identified for implementation in Higher Education and a dashboard for monitoring the progress of these identified 181 tasks of NEP with clear timelines and targets may be prepared. A monthly and weekly calendar should be drawn up for implementation of the tasks so that every stakeholder is updated about its implementation.

