Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive transformation in field of education in last four years: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said the state has seen a massive transformation in the field of education in the last four years with new colleges and universities being opened and academic sessions regularised.Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, was speaking to reporters at Lok Bhavan here.In the last four years, there has been a massive transformation in the field of education. For the first time, academic sessions of universities and colleges have been regularised.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:52 IST
Massive transformation in field of education in last four years: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said the state has seen a ''massive transformation'' in the field of education in the last four years with new colleges and universities being opened and academic sessions regularised.

Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, was speaking to reporters at Lok Bhavan here.

''In the last four years, there has been a massive transformation in the field of education. For the first time, academic sessions of universities and colleges have been regularised. We announce the academic calendar in July and hold examinations accordingly,'' he said.

The deputy chief minister said new universities are being set up in the state and letters of intent have been issued to 30 private ones.

''Proposals about a dozen universities from different committees have been obtained. The government will soon give approval to them,'' he said.

To boost research, Sharma said, the government has issued orders to establish Prof Rajendra Singh Rajju Bhaiyya Institute of Physical Science of Study and Research Centre, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Shodh Peeth and develop Siddhartha Vishwavidyalaya Kapilvastu as International Buddhist Centre and Centre for Excellence in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK minister favours vaccinating teachers, police ahead of 2nd dose deployment

Britains minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations said once everyone in the top priority groups had been reached, he favoured moving onto groups such as teachers and the police rather than bringing forward second doses.Nadhim Zahawi said...

UP court to hear Somnath Bharti's bail plea on Thursday

The bail plea of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for his alleged objectionable remarks, will be heard on Thursday.During a hearing in a special MP-MLA court on Wednesday, governm...

U.N. urges respect for LGBT+ Ugandans ahead of polls

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United Nations has called for LGBT Ugandans to be treated with respect and dignity, following homophobic remarks by some politicians, including the president, ahead of Thursday...

Apple invests millions to back entrepreneurs of color, part of racial justice effort

Apple Inc on Wednesday said it was putting 60 million into a fresh round of projects aimed at challenging systemic racism, including its first foray into venture capital funding to back entrepreneurs of color.Apple said it would invest 10 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021