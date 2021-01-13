Left Menu
Noida techie ends life over 'failed' love affair

A 26-year-old software engineer ended his life at his rented accommodation in Noida, apparently upset over his failed love affair, police said on Wednesday.His body was found hanging in his room in Navada village, under Sector 58 police station limits, in the morning after which officials were alerted about the incident.The body was hanging from a fan through a nylon-made rope.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:00 IST
A 26-year-old software engineer ended his life at his rented accommodation in Noida, apparently upset over his failed love affair, police said on Wednesday.

His body was found hanging in his room in Navada village, under Sector 58 police station limits, in the morning after which officials were alerted about the incident.

''The body was hanging from a fan through a nylon-made rope. The police have taken the body in custody and sent it for post-mortem,'' a police spokesperson said.

According to a local police official, the man hailed from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a software engineer in a private company in Sector 18 of Noida.

''He had been working from home. He has left a suicide note which hints at a failed love affair behind him taking the extreme step,'' the official told PTI, without further revealing the contents of the note.

Based on the content of the purported suicide note and other evidence collected from the incident spot, the police are further investigating the matter to confirm the suicide angle, the official added.

