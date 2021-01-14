Left Menu
Rajasthan CM unveils statue of Bhil hero

The chief minister claimed that his government is taking welfare decisions keeping tribal society in mind.As a result, the tribal sub-plan is setting new parameters of development in several areas, including education, health, electricity, roads and medicine, the CM said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:43 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Thursday unveiled a statue of Bhil hero Raja Bansia and lauded the role of the community in awakening the social consciousness of the country.

Unveiling the idol on the premises of the Banswara civic body through a video conference, Gehlot said his government will work to bring forth the glory of the community through its development initiatives.

''We are all proud of the glorious history of the tribals” he said, adding that no one can forget the martyrdom of the hundreds of tribals who gathered at Mangarh Dham under the leadership of Govind Guru. Gehlot in a statement said people remember with pride the teachings of Mavji Maharaj and the contribution of other great men, including Nanabhai Khant, Kalibai, Mama Baleshwar Dayal, Bhikhabhai Bhil, Haridev Joshi and Haribhau Upadhyay. The chief minister claimed that his government is taking welfare decisions keeping tribal society in mind.

As a result, the tribal sub-plan is setting new parameters of development in several areas, including education, health, electricity, roads and medicine, the CM said. He said higher education institutions like the engineering college in Banswara and the medical college at Govind Guru Tribal University in Dungarpur were established. The government is working with commitment to provide education and employment opportunities to the tribal youth, the CM claimed.

Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the new generation will be inspired by the statue of Bhil hero Raja Bansia. He said the work on an ambitious plan for drinking water and sewage treatment at a cost of Rs 320 crore will be started in the area soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

