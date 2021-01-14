Left Menu
Pakistan Navy promotes three Commodores to Rear Admirals

He holds a masters degree in communication and electric systems from the United Kingdom and has commanded appointments including Navy Commanding Officer and Commander Technical Support Coastal Jinnah Naval Base in Ormara.

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday announced that three of its Commodores have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admirals.

Those promoted include Commodores Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Salman Ilyas, according to a statement by the Pakistan Navy.

All three newly-promoted officers are recipients of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and are graduates of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. Sitara-e-Imtiaz is the third highest honour and civilian award in Pakistan.

''The officers have illustrious service careers with vast experience of various command and staff appointments,'' said the press release.

Javed Iqbal was commissioned in the weapon engineering branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He holds a master's degree in communication and electric systems from the United Kingdom and has commanded appointments including Navy Commanding Officer and Commander Technical Support (Coastal) Jinnah Naval Base in Ormara.

Muhammad Sohail Arshad was commissioned in the weapon engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. His command appointments include Deputy Managing Director Submarine and General Manager Submarine projects at PN Dockyard.

Salman Ilyas was commissioned in the construction branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. He holds a master's degree in naval architecture from the UK.

