Pak: Islamabad High Court orders Pervez Elahi to be placed under house arrest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a directive to place former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervez Elahi under house arrest within 15 days, as reported by ARY News. In a verdict announced by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir on a plea filed by Qaisara Elahi, Pervez Elahi's wife, the court has instructed that he be moved to a sub-jail and kept under house arrest, taking into consideration his age (78) and health concerns.

Furthermore, the court has mandated authorities to ensure adequate medical care and facilities for Pervez Elahi during his house arrest period. It's worth noting that Pervez Elahi was previously hospitalized at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by Islamabad police due to deteriorating health conditions while in Adiala jail, according to ARY News.

Pervez Elahi, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, suffered a bone fracture after slipping in the washroom of Adiala jail on March 17. During the hearing of a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly, the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala jail presented Elahi's medical report to the court. The report indicated that Elahi had slipped and sustained a minor fracture.

Elahi has faced multiple arrests since June 1 in various cases, with the most recent arrest made on September 18 by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). According to an ACE spokesperson, Elahi was implicated in 12 illegal recruitments for Grade 17 positions in the Punjab Assembly. The appointments were allegedly made by tampering with records, ARY News reported. (ANI)

