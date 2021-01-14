Maha CM congratulates physicist on getting top French award

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday congratulated Indian physicist and PadmaShri awardee Rohini Godbole on receiving a top award from theFrench government.

Godbole has been awarded ''Ordre National du Merite''(the National Order of Merit), considered among the highesthonours given by France.

Hearty congratulations to the daughter ofMaharashtra, senior physicist Padma Shri Dr Rohini Godbole,for being awarded Ordre National du Merite for hercontribution in the field of science, Thackeray said,according to an official statement.

Thackeray said Godbole winning the award has filledIndia and Maharashtra with pride and extended best wishes toher for future endeavours.

