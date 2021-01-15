Left Menu
Haryana: 2 including auto driver held for trying to rape college student in Hisar

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:45 IST
Haryana: 2 including auto driver held for trying to rape college student in Hisar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An auto-rickshaw driver along with his accomplice was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 20-year-old college student inside his three-wheeler on the Hisar-Delhi bypass road, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the victim boarded the auto-rickshaw from Kenchi Chowk here to go to her educational institute situated on the bypass road.

However, upon reaching the institute, the auto driver kept driving. He and his companion ten attempted to allegedly sexually assault the woman, said the police.

Two police personnel including the driver of a deputy superintendent of police and his gunner were passing by and heard the shouts of the woman, they said.

They nabbed the accused identified as Vinod of Shiv Nagar and Naveen, a resident of village Bhaini Amirpur here, said the police.

