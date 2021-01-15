Mizoram schools to restart on Jan 22, churches to reopen in Feb

Mizoram has decided to allowreopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 22,and places of worship from February, officials said on Friday.

Mizoram, a Christian-majority state, decided to reopenplaces of worship with limited attendees as the COVID-19situation improved, they said.

The decisions were taken at a meeting among doctors,churches and civil society groups. Health minister RLalthangliana presided over the meeting.

The churches would be opened for services everySaturday at noon for Sabbath followers, and on Sundays forother denominations.

However, only 200 attendees or 50 per cent of sittingcapacity, whichever is less, will be allowed as per theexisting Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said.

Church services would not be held on other days.

In Mizoram, normally services are held thrice onSabbaths (Saturday) and Sundays.

Churches have been closed in state since March 22 lastyear to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

It was also decided that regular classes will begin atschools for students of standards 10 and 12, who are appearingfor the board exams in April.

They will also be allowed to stay at hostels forpreparation.

However, students will have to clear Rapid AntigenTest before going to schools.

School Education Director James Lalrinchhana told PTIthat schools will remain closed for students of other classesuntil further orders.

The meeting also decided to revamp swab sample testingand quarantine protocols for the people who are returning tothe state from outside.

The government also decided to allow more people toattend funerals and weddings, besides giving furtherrelaxations in night curfew timings, and partly easing therestrictions on hotels, gymnasiums, shops and businessestablishments, traffic, and sporting facilities.

Mizoram's COVID-19 curve showed a downward trend overthe last one month with only 264 cases reported.

The state did not report any COVID-19 case on Friday.

The state's tally is at 4,310, of which 96 are active,while 4,205 people have recovered.

