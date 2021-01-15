Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram schools to restart on Jan 22, churches to reopen in Feb

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:49 IST
Mizoram schools to restart on Jan 22, churches to reopen in Feb

Mizoram has decided to allowreopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 22,and places of worship from February, officials said on Friday.

Mizoram, a Christian-majority state, decided to reopenplaces of worship with limited attendees as the COVID-19situation improved, they said.

The decisions were taken at a meeting among doctors,churches and civil society groups. Health minister RLalthangliana presided over the meeting.

The churches would be opened for services everySaturday at noon for Sabbath followers, and on Sundays forother denominations.

However, only 200 attendees or 50 per cent of sittingcapacity, whichever is less, will be allowed as per theexisting Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said.

Church services would not be held on other days.

In Mizoram, normally services are held thrice onSabbaths (Saturday) and Sundays.

Churches have been closed in state since March 22 lastyear to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

It was also decided that regular classes will begin atschools for students of standards 10 and 12, who are appearingfor the board exams in April.

They will also be allowed to stay at hostels forpreparation.

However, students will have to clear Rapid AntigenTest before going to schools.

School Education Director James Lalrinchhana told PTIthat schools will remain closed for students of other classesuntil further orders.

The meeting also decided to revamp swab sample testingand quarantine protocols for the people who are returning tothe state from outside.

The government also decided to allow more people toattend funerals and weddings, besides giving furtherrelaxations in night curfew timings, and partly easing therestrictions on hotels, gymnasiums, shops and businessestablishments, traffic, and sporting facilities.

Mizoram's COVID-19 curve showed a downward trend overthe last one month with only 264 cases reported.

The state did not report any COVID-19 case on Friday.

The state's tally is at 4,310, of which 96 are active,while 4,205 people have recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts more COVID-19 curbs, retail shops to open Monday

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Monday, letting retail shops and hair salons reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that pressure on the public health system from COVID-19 is easing, officials said on...

UK says COVID-19 cases levelling off, but hospital admissions rising

Coronavirus cases in Britain are showing some signs of levelling off but admissions to hospital are expected to keep rising and will not begin to fall for a few weeks, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Friday.Im afraid in ...

'Alarming' number of babies being sold in Uzbekistan, anti-trafficking groups say

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Jan 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Anti-slavery groups urged Uzbekistan on Friday to step up action to tackle baby trafficking after government figures revealed an alarming number of infants were being sold in th...

India strongly condemns attack on convoy of UN Mission in Mali

India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali MINUSMA, according to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA. The attack took place on January 13 in the Timbuktu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021