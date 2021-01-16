Maha: 78 pc Day 1 beneficiaries get vaccine in Amravati divn

A total of 1,732 people out ofthe 2,200 registered, or 78.73 per cent, were administered theCOVID-19 vaccine on day one of the drive in Amravati divisionof Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The drive took place in 22 centres in the division,comprising Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Washim and Yavatmaldistricts, he said.

''In three centres in Akola, 238 of the 300 registeredwere vaccinated, or 79.33 per cent. In Amravati, thevaccination number was 438 out of 500, 575 out of 600 inBuldana, 167 out of 300 in Washim and 314 out of 500 inYavatmal,'' as per a release from Divisional CommissionerPiyush Singh.

