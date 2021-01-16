Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 78 pc Day 1 beneficiaries get vaccine in Amravati divn

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:40 IST
Maha: 78 pc Day 1 beneficiaries get vaccine in Amravati divn

A total of 1,732 people out ofthe 2,200 registered, or 78.73 per cent, were administered theCOVID-19 vaccine on day one of the drive in Amravati divisionof Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The drive took place in 22 centres in the division,comprising Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Washim and Yavatmaldistricts, he said.

''In three centres in Akola, 238 of the 300 registeredwere vaccinated, or 79.33 per cent. In Amravati, thevaccination number was 438 out of 500, 575 out of 600 inBuldana, 167 out of 300 in Washim and 314 out of 500 inYavatmal,'' as per a release from Divisional CommissionerPiyush Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AI pilots plea against reduction in allowances: HC seeks response of Centre, DGCA and airline

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre, DGCA and Air India on a plea challenging the national carriers decision to reduce allowances of its employees and putting in place a scheme, under which anyone can be sent on leave...

Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term, rival alleges fraud

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the countrys election commission said on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject t...

1.91 L inoculated with COVID vaccines, no post-inoculation hospitalisation so far: Health ministry

Over 1.90 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,352 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of Indias m...

J-K: Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh completed, traffic to resume by evening

The construction of Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been completed in 60 hours. A trial run was carried out successfully on Saturday and traffic will be able to run on it by evening, said Border R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021