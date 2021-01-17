UP govt conducts reshuffle as 15 IAS officers transferred out

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 15 IAS officers including divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

As per official sources, Shiva Kant Dwivedi who was on the waiting list has been made Special Secretary Minority Welfare, while Special Secretary, AYUSH Department, Rajkamal Yadav has been made DM Baghpat replacing Shakuntala Gautam, who has been sent as Director, Local Bodies.

Similarly, Managing Director of Backward Class Finance Development Vandana Sharma has been made Director, Backward Classes Welfare while Director, Local Bodies, Kajal has been made Special Secretary, Basic Education, they said.

Special Secretary, Basic Education, Manish Kumar Verma have been sent to Jaunpur as DM while, Preeti Shukla - Commissioner Vindhyachal division has been made, Secretary Food and Civil Supplies.

Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, who was on the waiting list has been made Commissioner Vindhyachal division while Sanjay Kumar, on the waitlist, has been made Secretary Finance, they said.

Vikas Gothwal - Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has been made Secretary, Department of Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Anil Kumar - Commissioner of Agra has been made Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, they said.

Amit Gupta - Secretary, Medical Education will be the new Commissioner of Agra Division while Dinesh Singh - District Magistrate Jaunpur has been sent as Commissioner Chitrakoot Dham, Gaurav Dayal - Commissioner Chitrakoot Dham to Commissioner Aligarh Division and Gauri Shankar Priyadarshi - Commissioner Aligarh Division to Secretary Medical Education department, they said.

