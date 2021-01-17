Left Menu
India's demographic dividend needs to be fully leveraged; Venkaiah Naidu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:32 IST
India's biggest strength is its'demographic dividend' and people need to fully leverage it tofast-track the country's progress in various sectors, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Sunday.

Naidu also called upon the youth of the country to be atthe forefront in accelerating progress and scripting thecountry's growth story.

''One of our biggest strengths today is our demographicdividend.

We need to fully leverage this to fast-track progress indifferent sectors -- from agriculture to manufacturing andensuring a sustained growth rate in coming years'', he said,after releasing a biography on the former President A P JAbdul Kalam at the Raj Bhavan.

The book -- 'Abdul Kalam-Ninaivugalukku Maranamillai'(immortal memories) -- has been penned by A P J M NazemaMaraikayar, the niece of the late President and by noted spacescientist Y S Rajan.

''This is the time for the youth of the country to be atthe forefront in accelerating the progress and scriptingIndia's growth story'', Naidu said.

Paying rich encomiums to Kalam, who was known as'people's president', Naidu urged the youth to take a leaf outofthe book and believe in themselves.

They must aspire to become job creators rather than jobseekers, he said.

Stating that Kalam would be remembered for his'indomitable spirit'' and ''never-say-die attitude'', Naidu saidthe former president pursued and persisted with discipline,hard work and confidence.

''Along with the development of India's indigenoussatellite launch vehicles, he (Kalam) is also credited withthe development of India's integrated guided missiledevelopment programme (IGMDP)'', the vice president said.

Kalam can be credited with laying the strong foundationof 'AtmaNirbharta' in space and defence sectors on whichscientists and engineers were building today, Naidu said.

''The legacy of self-belief that Kalam left motivated usto develop our own vaccine today.

I must compliment the government and scientists for theiruntiring efforts in bringing out the vaccine for COVID-19.

My hearty congratulations for the historic vaccinationdrive that kicked off yesterday'', he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's comments 'My life is mymessage', Naidu said ''this (the comment) very well be appliedto Dr Kalam too, who practiced what he preached.'' Underlining the need to overhaul the country's educationsystem to make learning an enjoyable experience, right fromprimary education, Naidu said students must be encouraged topose questions and think critically.

He said the Centre's new education policy is a great leapin this regard, as it does away with artificial segregationbetween curricular and extra-curricular activities and aims atthe holistic development of the child.

Referring to the book that he unveiled today, Naidu saidthe biography traces Kalam's journey from his student days,including his family roots.

''Many incidents are presented from the family's point ofview. I commend the authors for bringing out this book andenriching our understanding of Kalam'', Naidu said.

