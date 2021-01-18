Infosys Foundation to construct 100-bed hostel for girls at IIIT - Tiruchirapalli

Infosys Foundation, thephilanthropic and CSR arm ofInfosys, has signed an MoU withtheIndian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) -Tiruchirapalli to construct a 100-bed hostel for girls ontheir campus.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of this facilitytook place on Monday, in the virtual presence of Sudha Murty,Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, and Prof N S V N Sarma,Director of IIIT - Tiruchirapalli, an Infosys Foundationrelease said.

Established in 2013, the IIIT - Tiruchirappalli offerscourses in information and communication technology, it wasnoted.PTI RS SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)