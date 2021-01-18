Left Menu
TKM ties up with government for skilling youths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:42 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it has joined hands with the government of India for skilling of youths.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to develop skills among youth under the Flexi-MoU Scheme of the government of India, TKM said in a statement.

Under the Flexi-MoU scheme, TKM is identified as Industrial Training Provider (ITP) to develop skilled human resources for manufacturing companies and first-time entrepreneurs, it added.

The company will focus on developing students at the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) through its Toyota Koushalya programme. TTTI imparts skills training to youth from economically weaker sections of the society from rural areas of Karnataka.

The Toyota Koushalya provides an opportunity for the youth to acquire skills relevant to the manufacturing industry and improve their employment potential through a 'Learn and Earn' approach consisting of a mix of theoretical and On-the-Job Training (OJT). These youth will be trained by supervisors who are Master Trainers in the world-renowned Toyota Production System (TPS), the company said.

''Upon completion of the training, trainees need to take up an exam jointly conducted by DGT and TKM as per DGT guidelines and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) to get certified. The programme aims at skilling youth who have passed their 10th standard and facing difficulty in affording higher education. Admissions to the programme have already commenced,'' it added.

The two-year training programme will be imparted in four trades - automobile welding, automobile assembly, automobile painting and mechatronic, TKM said.

Quoting Neelam Shami Rao, Director, Directorate General of Training, Government of India the statement said: ''The Flexi-MoU scheme is designed to cater to the needs of both the industry and the trainees. The scheme allows industries to train candidates as per their skill set requirements and provides trainees with an industry environment aligned with the market demand and latest technology. We are glad to partner with Toyota to develop youth as skilled and industry-ready employable technicians.'' TKM Vice President, HR and Services G Shankara said Toyota has a unique philosophy of developing quality people and focuses ''on developing its people, who in turn establish good processes, offer ever-better products and services, thereby achieving customer delight.''

