Guj:11 students test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school

At least 11 girl students ofclasses 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Mondayduring random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel inKeshod town in Gujarat's Junagadh district on the first day ofresumption of classes, officials said.

The school, K A Vanpariya Kanya Vinay Mandir, decidedto resume the academic work for classes 10 and 12 from Monday,following the state government's decision last week onreopening of educational institutes for select classes.

''These 11 students tested positive for coronavirusduring rapid antigen testing at the girls' school which hasonce again started its academic work for classes 10 and 12from today after a nine-month break due to the coronavirusoutbreak,'' said Health Officer Dr Ashvin Ajudia.

He said three of the 11 infected girls are inmates ofthe school hostel while eight others are residents of Keshodtown.

Ajudia said all the girls are asymptomatic and havebeen asked to remain in isolation at their respective homes.

Junagadh District Education Officer RS Upadhyay saidthe testing was carried out as per the guidelines issued bythe state government.

''Out of 122 students who were randomly tested today,11 girls found positive for coronavirus. They were asked toremain isolated at their respective homes. The school has beenasked to sanitise the building daily. The academic work willcontinue by adhering to SOPs like wearing a mask andmaintaining social distancing,'' Upadhyay said.

Last week, the state government had announced thatschools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for the final yeargraduation and post-graduation students can be reopened fromJanuary 11, as the fresh COVID-19 cases are on the decline.

