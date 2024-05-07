Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: True Hindutva in our DNA; we're upholding Balasaheb's ideology
Uddhav abandoned Balasaheb's ideology for greed of chair; we're taking forward his Hindutva vision: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to PTI.
