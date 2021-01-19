9,930 candidates contesting in local body polls in Rajasthan

A total of 9,930 candidates are in the fray for the election to 90 local bodies in Rajasthan after the withdrawal of nomination papers, officials said on Tuesday.

The elections will be conducted in one municipal corporation, nine municipal councils and 80 municipalities across 20 districts of the state.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said 2,341 candidates withdrew their names till the last date of withdrawal and 50 candidates have been elected unopposed.

A total of 18,510 nomination papers were filed by 15,101 candidates till the last date for filing nomination papers.

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers, as many as 9930 candidates are in the fray, he added.

Polling in the local bodies will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28, while counting of votes will be held on January 31 from 9 am.

