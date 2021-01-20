Left Menu
UP: Two days on, kidnapped student still untraceable

A medical student who was allegedly kidnapped from the city and Rs 70 lakh ransom demanded from his family for his release could not be traced yet, police said on Wednesday. Gauravs father got a ransom call on Tuesday afternoon with the caller demanding Rs 70 lakh in ransom and threatened to kill his son if the money was not paid.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A medical student who was allegedly kidnapped from the city and Rs 70 lakh ransom demanded from his family for his release could not be traced yet, police said on Wednesday. ''Six police teams are trying to work out the case after we were informed on Tuesday afternoon. Nothing concrete has been found till now in the case. We are working on all angles,'' Devi Patan Range IG Rakesh Singh said. Gaurav Haldhar, a resident of Kashipur in the Payagpur area of Bahraich district, is a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) student at SCPM College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Haripur, and was residing in the hostel. ''He went missing from the hostel on Monday afternoon around 3-4 pm,'' Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said. Gaurav's father got a ransom call on Tuesday afternoon with the caller demanding Rs 70 lakh in ransom and threatened to kill his son if the money was not paid. ''Your son has been kidnapped. You pay Rs 70 lakh by January 22 if you want release of your son,'' the caller is purported to have said according to Gaurav's father.

The SP had said Gaurav received a phone call between 2.30 and 3 pm on Monday after which he told his friends that he would come back after some time and went out of the hostel but did not return.

