MP: 2 FIRs against 'Tandav' makers on plaints of Hindutva activists

PTI | Bhopaljabalpur | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two FIRshave been registered against the makers of Amazon Prime webseries ''Tandav'' in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Gwalior forallegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings onthe complaints lodged by two Hindutva activists, police saidon Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the makers and castof ''Tandav'' in Jabalpur on the complaint lodged by afunctionary of Hindu Seva Parishad for allegedly promotingenmity and outraging religious feelings, a police officersaid.

Another FIR was registered in Gwalior against thedirector, writer and producer of 'Tandav' after HinduMahasabha worker Lalji Sharma filed the complaint in crimebranch's office, police said.

Separately, Madhya Pradesh Assembly protem SpeakerRameshwar Sharma has written a letter to Maharashtra ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray demanding registration of an FIRagainst the makers of the controversial political drama on thecomplaint filed by BJP MLA from Mumbai, Ram Kadam, asking him''to take forward the legacy of'' Bal Thackeray.

''Tandav'', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, DimpleKapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, KumudMishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra,premiered on the streaming platform last Friday.

''The process to verify the facts mentioned in the FIRfiled against the director of web series ''Tandav'' and othersfor allegedly promoting enmity in different religious groupsand hurting religious feelings is on,'' Jabalpur''s AdditionalSuperintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Kumar told reporters.

The FIR against ''Tandav'' director Ali Abbas, writerGaurav Solanki and actors was lodged by Dheeraj Gyanchandaniat Omti police station on Tuesday night, he said.

Gyanchandani is vice president of Jabalpur-basedHindu Seva Parishad.

Kumar said the charges included sections 153-A(promoting enmity), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts,intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505(2) (statementsconducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant has been asked to furnish facts abouthow religious feelings were allegedly hurt through the webseries, he said.

Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister NarottamMishra on Tuesday said the government will file a case againstthe makers of ''Tandav'' for allegedly hurting religioussentiments.

Meanwhile, protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma toldreporters in Bhopal that he has written a letter to theMaharashtra chief minister for registration of an FIR againstthe makers of the web series.

''The Maharashtra CM should take forward the legacy ofShiv Sena and lat Balasaheb Thackeray irrespective of the factwith whom he formed the government. FIRs were lodged in MadhyaPradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Maharashtra government shouldalso file the FIR on the complaint of BJP MLA Ram Kadam,''Sharma said.

The Shiv Sena shares power with the NCP and Congressin Maharashtra.

In their second apology statement in as many days, thecast and crew of ''Tandav'' on Tuesday said they had decided toimplement changes to ''address concerns''.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh medical education ministerVishvas Sarang appealed to Information and BroadcastingMinister Prakash Javadekar seeking ban on the web series forallegedly ridiculing Hindu deities.

Sarang had also written a letter to Javadekar in thisregard and suggested formation of a censor board for the OTTsegment.

The minister had said that he mailed a letter to theCEO of Amazon Prime to immediately withdraw the web series.

