Internshala Trainings announces Learn With Icon

An initiative for the youth to engage with icons from different fields and learn from their lives 20th January 2021, New Delhi Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has today announced the launch of Learn With Icon series.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An initiative for the youth to engage with icons from different fields and learn from their lives 20th January 2021, New Delhi: Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has today announced the launch of the 'Learn With Icon' series. The first session under this initiative will be hosted on 23rd January at 12 PM featuring the social entrepreneur and the founder of Goonj, Anshu Gupta as the speaker. Goonj, an NGO based out of Delhi, addresses the basic clothing requirements of the needy and contributes to disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and community development across India.

Anshu Gupta has also been conferred with prestigious awards like the Ashoka Fellowship and Ramon Magsaysay for his contribution to society through initiatives like Cloth for Work, Not Just a Piece of Cloth, and School to School. Learn with Icon are free sessions for the youth to engage with icons from different fields and learn from the challenges and situations that the icons faced in their journey to achieve their dreams. The session will feature a discussion on themes that inspire, elevate our thinking, and teach us skills like the power of dreaming big, hard work, and perseverance. On the launch of the initiative, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder, and CEO of Internshala said, "Taking inspiration from the lives of change makers is crucial for young minds as it helps them build social entrepreneurship skills.

Learn with Icon by Internshala Trainings is an attempt to provide learners with an opportunity to learn from the experiences and guidance shared by the icons of various fields like business, social work, sports, education, film industry, and so on. The students would be able to ask questions during the webinar and learn about the professional growth in the respective fields."

