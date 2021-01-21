Left Menu
Development News Edition

Student activists demanding reopening of campuses, timely disbursement of fellowships detained

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:53 IST
Student activists demanding reopening of campuses, timely disbursement of fellowships detained
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Over half a dozen student activists were detained on Thursday for protesting in front of the Ministry of Education here to press for reopening of university campuses and timely disbursement of fellowships, among other demands.

''SFI Activists detained infront of MHRD for demanding- Re-opening Campuses Immediately, Stop Increasing Digital Divide, Timely Disbursement Fellowship, Scholarships, Stop Diluting the Reservation Policy, Ensure Proper Counselling for addressing mental health issues,'' Jawaharlal Nehru University president Aishe Ghosh tweeted.

The members of the Left-affiliated Student Federation of India (SFI) were detained by the Delhi Police.

A senior police officer said around 15 members of the SFI had gathered in front of MHRD here. ''At least seven-eight of them have been detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station,'' he added.

Similar demands were also raised in a memorandum submitted to the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) by the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU).

The student bodies said students from worker, peasant and marginalised communities were adversely affected by lack of resources and ''unequal distribution'', ''with women students suffering even more''.

''As the COVID-19-enforced lockdown comes to completes one year, the emergency mode of digital education threatens to become a normalcy. This mode of teaching and learning has left a vast majority of students behind and their education prospects in want. ''Half the students in almost all batches are unable to join the classes, while many others face difficulties in finding online reading material, especially in Hindi,'' they said.

The letter, undersigned by AISA general secretary Prasenjeet Kumar and JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav, demanded reopening of all the universities and colleges.

''Whether it be through deferred classes, divide in shifts or scrapping of necessary attendance, the need of the hour for the students is the immediate reopening of all educational campuses,'' the memorandum read.

The student leaders also demanded disbursement of all pending scholarships, proper implementation of reservations and affirmative action policies in all universities and colleges, adequate aids of internet and laptops to all students in need, waiving of all tuition/hostel fee for the lockdown duration, uniform access to Hindi reading material, and one year extension to all research scholars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter makes Joe Biden's account start with zero followers

The micro-blogging site, Twitter cleared out all followers from the POTUS and WhiteHouse accounts after US President Biden was sworn in on Wednesday, rather than moving the accounts current followers over to the new administration. Accordin...

Distributor of China's Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine says faces driver shortage

A Chinese distributor of Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine said on Thursday it is facing a shortage of drivers, as the worst wave of new infections in almost a year adds to the urgency of Chinas inoculation drive. Jointown Pharmaceutical Group, whi...

Germany to vaccinate all citizens by end of summer - Merkel

Coronavirus vaccines show a way out of the pandemic as they can be adapted for new variants of the virus and Germany should be able to vaccinate all citizens by the end of summer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.The German ...

Shahjahanpur court closed for 48 hrs after three Covid-19 accused produced there

A Shahjahanpur court was closed for 48 hours from Thursday after three accused produced there by police after their arrest were found suffering from Covid-19.The three were arrested respectively from Nigohi, Sidhauli and Kotwali police stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021