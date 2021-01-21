Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell calls on Punjab, Haryana CMs

Left Menu
In his meeting with Amarinder Singh, the discussion revolved around further deepening of cooperation in agriculture, water and education, revitalising economies post COVID-19, and cricket.Was pleased to meet AusHCIndia Barry OFarrell AO to discuss the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and held discussion on several issues with them.

In his meeting with Amarinder Singh, the discussion revolved around further deepening of cooperation in agriculture, water and education, revitalising economies post COVID-19, and cricket.

''Was pleased to meet @AusHCIndia Barry O'Farrell AO to discuss the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab. Also, spoke of how proud we are of our diaspora living in Australia,'' Singh later said in a tweet.

The high commissioner thanked Amarinder Singh for a ''great discussion on how we can revitalise our economies post COVID-19''.

''Thank you Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder ji for a great discussion on how we can revitalise our economies post COVID-19, and further deepen our cooperation in agriculture, water and education,'' the high commissioner said in his tweet with hashtag diaspora and 'dosti'.

In another tweet, Barry O'Farrell mentioned that he also enjoyed conversation about the contribution to Indian cricket by the grandfather and father of Amarinder Singh, the erstwhile Patiala royal.

''Also, enjoyed our conversation about your grandfather Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's and father Maharaja Yadavinder Singh's contribution to the Indian cricket -- one played several first-class cricket matches for India & the other played a Test match in 1934,'' he said. The high commissioner later also called on Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar.

He showed expressed keen interest in strengthening collaboration with Haryana in agriculture, animal husbandry and dairying, sports, skill development and hospitality sector, a Haryana government statement said.

During the meeting, the two discussed various issues of mutual cooperation between Australia and Haryana. ''Possibilities can be explored for sharing Australia's expertise with Haryana in the field of food processing and sports, particularly in hockey and sports research for performance enhancement,'' Khattar said, according to the statement.

The chief minister while describing Haryana as a leading state in sports, skilling and agriculture, sought cooperation of Australia in these areas.

Inviting Australia to invest in Haryana, Khattar told the dignitary that a dedicated new department for foreign cooperation has been set up by the state to act as nodal department for promotion of trade, investment, education, skill development, tourism and further strengthen diaspora engagement including promotion of Haryanavi culture.

Khattar also urged the Australian High Commissioner to explore possibilities of organising Youth Exchange Programme between Haryana and Australia for better cross-cultural understanding and in further strengthening bilateral relations.

''Valuable insights from the Chief Minister M L Khattar ji on his key priorities for Haryana and opportunities for greater Australia-Haryana cooperation in agribusiness, water and education,'' the High Commissioner said in a tweet.

In another tweet, O'Farrell said, ''Met with key universities in Punjab and Haryana to explore ways to strengthen education partnerships between institutions in Australia and North India as India's new National Education Policy is being implemented.'' PTI SUN NSDNSD

