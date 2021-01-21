Bhandara hospital fire: Maha govt suspends civil surgeon, acts against 6 others

The Maharashtra government hassuspended Bhandara civil surgeon and two others and terminatedthe services of three staffers for ''derelection of duty'' inconnection with the January 9 district hospital fire thatkilled 10 infants, minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

The government also transferred additional civilsurgeon in this connection, he said.

Addressing reporters here, the Health Minister saidthat the action was taken after a committee set up by thegovernment following the fire incident submitted its reportlate on Wednesday evening.

The action has been taken due to dereliction of dutyon the part of the officials/staffers concerned, Tope said.

The Maharashtra government had on January 9announced the formation of a six-member team headed by thedirector of the health department to probe the incident.

Nagpur divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar led theinvestigation.

Tope said the government has suspended Bhandaradistrict Civil Surgeon Dr Pramod Khandate and transferredAdditional Civil Surgeon Dr Sunila Bade.

Dr Archana Meshram, medical officer who was on-dutywhen the incident happened, and Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU)in-charge nurse Jyoti Bharaskar have also been suspended fordereliction of duty, he said.

The services of SNCU pediatrician Sushil Ambade andcontractual staff nurses Smita Sanjay Ambilduke and ShubhangiSathavane have been terminated, the minister said.

''So, the services of two staff nurses and apediatrician have been terminated. In-charge sister has beensuspended. A medical officer has been suspended. Additionalcivil surgeon has been transferred and the civil surgeon hasbeen suspended,'' Tope said.

The minister said his department has discussed thecommittee's report with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray andDeputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He said that according to the report, there was aspark in the control panel of the radiant baby warmer at thehospital between 1 am and 1.30 am on January 9.

''Due to that spark, the fire erupted...There wasinflammable material (like cotton) near the warmer,'' Topesaid.

''Some babies were on oxygen support. So, due to allthese reasons, the fire spread. The (SNCU) room was closed.

But the fire got extinguished since plastic material wasthere, leading to smoke which spread in a big way,'' he said.

The minister said that as per the forensic laboratoryreport three of the babies died due to burns and seven othersdue to suffocation caused by the smoke, he added.

Tope said that there could be two-three reasons whichled to the spark. Voltage fluctuation in the control panel ofthe radiant baby warmer could be one of them.

The minister noted that construction of the SNCUbuilding was completed in 2015, that is, during the previousBJP-led regime in the state.

''...There was a need to check the fire safety measuresbefore taking possession of the building. Its possession wastaken and the building was inaugurated in a hurried manner,''he alleged.

Tope said that, learning lessons from the January 9incident, the state government will carry out a health auditof all the district hospitals in the state in the next 15days.

''A committee has been formed under Health CommissionerDr Ramaswami for this purpose. Action plan will be worked outonce that committee submits its report,'' the minister added.

Tope said letters have been sent to guardian ministersrequesting them to make available funds through districtdevelopment and planning council health institutes.

