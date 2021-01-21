Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhandara hospital fire: Maha govt suspends civil surgeon, acts against 6 others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:42 IST
Bhandara hospital fire: Maha govt suspends civil surgeon, acts against 6 others
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government hassuspended Bhandara civil surgeon and two others and terminatedthe services of three staffers for ''derelection of duty'' inconnection with the January 9 district hospital fire thatkilled 10 infants, minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

The government also transferred additional civilsurgeon in this connection, he said.

Addressing reporters here, the Health Minister saidthat the action was taken after a committee set up by thegovernment following the fire incident submitted its reportlate on Wednesday evening.

The action has been taken due to dereliction of dutyon the part of the officials/staffers concerned, Tope said.

The Maharashtra government had on January 9announced the formation of a six-member team headed by thedirector of the health department to probe the incident.

Nagpur divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar led theinvestigation.

Tope said the government has suspended Bhandaradistrict Civil Surgeon Dr Pramod Khandate and transferredAdditional Civil Surgeon Dr Sunila Bade.

Dr Archana Meshram, medical officer who was on-dutywhen the incident happened, and Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU)in-charge nurse Jyoti Bharaskar have also been suspended fordereliction of duty, he said.

The services of SNCU pediatrician Sushil Ambade andcontractual staff nurses Smita Sanjay Ambilduke and ShubhangiSathavane have been terminated, the minister said.

''So, the services of two staff nurses and apediatrician have been terminated. In-charge sister has beensuspended. A medical officer has been suspended. Additionalcivil surgeon has been transferred and the civil surgeon hasbeen suspended,'' Tope said.

The minister said his department has discussed thecommittee's report with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray andDeputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He said that according to the report, there was aspark in the control panel of the radiant baby warmer at thehospital between 1 am and 1.30 am on January 9.

''Due to that spark, the fire erupted...There wasinflammable material (like cotton) near the warmer,'' Topesaid.

''Some babies were on oxygen support. So, due to allthese reasons, the fire spread. The (SNCU) room was closed.

But the fire got extinguished since plastic material wasthere, leading to smoke which spread in a big way,'' he said.

The minister said that as per the forensic laboratoryreport three of the babies died due to burns and seven othersdue to suffocation caused by the smoke, he added.

Tope said that there could be two-three reasons whichled to the spark. Voltage fluctuation in the control panel ofthe radiant baby warmer could be one of them.

The minister noted that construction of the SNCUbuilding was completed in 2015, that is, during the previousBJP-led regime in the state.

''...There was a need to check the fire safety measuresbefore taking possession of the building. Its possession wastaken and the building was inaugurated in a hurried manner,''he alleged.

Tope said that, learning lessons from the January 9incident, the state government will carry out a health auditof all the district hospitals in the state in the next 15days.

''A committee has been formed under Health CommissionerDr Ramaswami for this purpose. Action plan will be worked outonce that committee submits its report,'' the minister added.

Tope said letters have been sent to guardian ministersrequesting them to make available funds through districtdevelopment and planning council health institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India parliament panel questions Facebook on WhatsApp's privacy terms

Facebook executives on Thursday fielded questions from an Indian parliamentary panel about changes to WhatsApps privacy policy, days after the countrys technology ministry asked the messaging platform to withdraw them. The committee asked w...

Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook Cyprus on Thursday, frightening some people who fled from their homes. No injuries or damage was reported.The temblor struck at 427 p.m. 1427 GMT or 927 a.m. EST, Cyprus Geological Surve...

Mphasis Q3 net profit rises 10.8 pc to Rs 325.5 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 10.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The companys net profit stood at Rs 293.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing....

U.S. panel asks FBI to review role of Parler in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday asked the FBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the role that Parler, a social media website and app popular with the American far right, played in the violence at the U.S. Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021