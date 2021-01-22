Health camps organised for women migrant workers in Palghar

Palghar district authoritieshave organised health camps for women migrants workers, manyof whom are employed in brick kilns and constructions sites,officials said on Friday.

The order, issued by Collector Manik Gursal, is aimedat reducing malnourishment among the children of such workers,they added.

The camps will be organised jointly by taluka healthofficials and child development project personnel on the thirdThursday of every month, they said.

