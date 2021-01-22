Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health camps organised for women migrant workers in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:15 IST
Health camps organised for women migrant workers in Palghar

Palghar district authoritieshave organised health camps for women migrants workers, manyof whom are employed in brick kilns and constructions sites,officials said on Friday.

The order, issued by Collector Manik Gursal, is aimedat reducing malnourishment among the children of such workers,they added.

The camps will be organised jointly by taluka healthofficials and child development project personnel on the thirdThursday of every month, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thaen influenced and inspired by true-life events: Director

An ambulance driver of the hospital demanded money from him, to carry his beloved ones dead body to their remote hamlet. Unable to meet the demand, he was finally forced to carry the body on his shoulder, all the way to their remote village...

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple construction

Amaravati, Jan 22 PTI Telugu film actor and Jana Senaparty chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh forthe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS APunit head Bharat, in the presence ...

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

With political partiesapprehending violence and unrest in poll-bound West Bengal,Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said thecommission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power andmisuse of the government machinery.The CEC...

R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice

The supreme sacrifice of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, an official spokesperson said on Friday. The tableau delineates the 400th Park...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021