Schools for Classes 5 to 12 to reopen in Thane rural from Jan 27

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:19 IST
Schools for Classes 5 to 12 willreopen in the rural parts of Maharashtra's Thane district fromJanuary 27, an official said on Friday.

As per an official release, district Guardian MinisterEknath Shinde issued directions to reopen schools of allmediums, including ashram schools, which have remained shutsince the last 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra government had last week announced thereopening of schools for Classes 5 to 8 based on the groundsituation in respective regions.

While schools in Thane rural, excluding those in thelimits of civic corporation and councils, would be reopened onJanuary 27, a separate decision will be taken about schools inurban areas of the district, the official said.

Moreover, separate instructions will be issued forschools coming in the limits of the Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur civic councils, it was stated.

District collector Rajesh Narvekar has instructed alleducational institutions to strictly follow the schooleducation department's guidelines in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

