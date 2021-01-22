Left Menu
PTI | Vja | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:25 IST
TTD Chairman donates Rs 10 lakh for Ram temple construction

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI): Tirumala TirupatiDevasthanams chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Friday made apersonal donation of Rs 10 lakh for the construction of Ramtemple in Ayodhya.

Subba Reddy handed over a cheque for the sum toViswa Hindu Parishad general secretary P Milind here.

The TTD manages the Lord Venkateswara temple atTirumala.

The VHP and the RSS delegation, which met the TTDchairman here, requested that the governing body of the LordVenkateswara temple too assist the Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthaKshetra Trust in the Ram mandir construction.

Subba Reddy said the issue would be discussed in theTTD Board meeting for an appropriate decision, a release fromthe YSR Congress said.

VHP regional secretary Keshav Hegde, state vice-president P V S Nayudu, RSS representatives Srinivasa Raju andothers met the TTD chairman.

