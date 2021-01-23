Contribute towards development of new, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Jammu Kashmir: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called upon all stakeholders to contribute towards development of new and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said youth is the agent of change and with transformation of youngsters into knowledge powerhouse, the entire country can be transformed.

He was speaking during a visit to Central University of Jammu in Samba.

The Lt Governor said that the new education policy will ensure that the coming generation is given an opportunity to leave the old, fixed path and take up new and innovative challenges to create ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He called upon all stakeholders to contribute towards the development of Jammu Kashmir to make it self-sufficient.

Terming teachers' role as most crucial, the Lt Governor said under their able guidance, the potential of youth can be developed for bringing in revolution in every sector.

Teachers are nurturing the powerhouse of the nation. They should encourage students to take up new research, tread the new path of innovation, he added.

''New generation is thinking of spending vacation on the moon. Our teachers will have to share this dream and create a new tomorrow,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor urged the teaching fraternity to focus on the quality of education so that “we may see the likes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam coming out of the universities”.

He said students from as many as 13 states are studying in the Central University of Jammu. He asked the university authorities to enroll more students for various courses, affording opportunity to more local students and at the same time ensuring quality of research.

