Ganderbal boat tragedy: J-K LG Manoj Sinha and PDP chief Mufti express grief over loss of lives

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed his grief after a boat capsized in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal area.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Wednesday. "I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army and other agencies are carrying out relief and rescue work. The administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos' teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground," the LG office said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she was shocked to know about the loss of lives in the tragic boat capsize incident in Ganderbal. She urged the administration to extend all possible help. In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti said, "I was shocked to hear about the tragic accident in Batwara where a boat capsized. Reports coming in of several children dead. My deepest condolences to their families and I urge the administration to extend all possible help."

National Conference patron and former CM Farooq Abdullah also expressed his grief on the loss of lives. He blamed the government for not being able to complete the construction of the bridge which had been started during the NC government of Omar Abdullah. Earlier this morning, in a tragic incident, a boat capsized in the Jhelum river in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to initial reports, some of those rescued from the accident site are undergoing treatment at Srinagar's SMHS hospital. The Srinagar Administration has launched a rescue operation in the area. Dr Sameena, ZMO (Zonal Medical Officer) Batmaloo said, "Our team have been here since morning. SDRF, NDRF plus the forces are here...We're trying to retrieve the bodies. Some of the injured people have been shifted to SMHS..."

A State Disaster Response Force team has also been deployed. (ANI)

