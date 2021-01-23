Prez unveils portrait of Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday to mark the beginning of year-long celebrations to commemorate the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary, according to an official statement.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as ''Parakram Divas'' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897. ''The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 23, 2021). The unveiling was to mark the beginning of year-long celebrations to commemorate 125th Birth Anniversary Year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,'' the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)