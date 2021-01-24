Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 100 students from schools, colleges to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box

of India Shri DrRPNishank, the Ministry of Education tweeted.According to a ministry official, 100 students have been shortlisted for the purpose -- 50 from schools and 50 from higher education institutions.Last year, a total of 105 toppers from CBSE and universities across the country got a chance to watch the 71st Republic Day Parade from the PMs box.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:24 IST
Around 100 students from schools, colleges to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box

At least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Education.

The students will also get to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' after the parade.

''Happy to share that meritorious students across the country will be given a chance to witness the #RepublicDay2021 parade from the Prime Minister's Box. They will also have a chance to meet & interact with the Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank,'' the Ministry of Education tweeted.

According to a ministry official, 100 students have been shortlisted for the purpose -- 50 from schools and 50 from higher education institutions.

Last year, a total of 105 toppers from CBSE and universities across the country got a chance to watch the 71st Republic Day Parade from the PM's box. Due to COVID-19 safety norms, gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd during Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, officials had said on Friday.

Besides, the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also be not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, on account of social distancing, they said.

Also, there will be no chief guest at the event this year.

This year, the number of participants in the Republic Day cultural programmes has been cut down from over 600 to just 401 this year, to avoid overcrowding and follow social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Plan afoot to build 1 lakh Maha police housing units: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra State PoliceHousing and Welfare Corporation will construct one lakhquarters for police personnel, home minister Anil Deshmukhsaid on Sunday.Speaking at the inauguration of a DGP camp office andpolice residential units in Nag...

TN's COVID-19 tally edges up to 8.34 lakh with 569 fresh

With 569 new COVID-19 cases andseven deaths, Tamil Nadus infection tally edged up to8,34,740 and the toll rose to 12,316, while nearly 2,500people in the priority list were vaccinated for the diseaseon Sunday, the state government said.Reco...

SL vs Eng, 2nd Test: Root's innings a 'masterclass' against spin, says Buttler

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler on Sunday said that Joe Roots 186-run knock against Sri Lanka in the first innings of the second Test was a treat to watch and it was a masterclass against spin. Joe Roots knock of 186 helped England stay on...

Over 300 Twitter handles generated from Pak to disrupt farmers' tractor rally: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day.Detailing the plan for the tractor parade, Deependra Pathak, Special ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021